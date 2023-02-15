The star - who found fame in One Million Years BC and Fantastic Voyage - became one of Hollywood's biggest stars for more than two decades.

Her father was Bolivian and she was born as Jo Raquel Tejada on September 5, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois.

As a young girl, she wanted to be a ballet dancer and began studying balletwhen she was just seven years old.

However, she gave up when her instructor told the 17-year-old that she did not have the right body type for professional ballet companies.

On leaving school she married her sweetheart James Welch and looked to pursue an acting career, eventually landing a job as a weather forecaster on a San Diego television station.

She had several small roles in films, including one opposite Elvis, but her career really took off when she starred in Fantastic Voyage, a sci-fi adventure about a team of medics shrunk down to the size of a pin and injected into a dying man's body to save him.

But she became an international sex symbol thanks to her next picture: One Million Years BC.

Made by Hammer Films (it was supposed to be the firm's 100th picture) the scenes of Welch battling dinosaurs in a fur bikini may not have been scientifically accurate, but millions of fans around the world didn't care.

Welch went on to star in thrillers (fathom), westerns (Hannie Caulder) and received a Golden Globe for her role in The Three Musketeers in 1974.

In 1995, Welch was named one of the 100 Sexiest Stars in Film History in an issue of Empire magazine, and was ranked No. 3 in Playboy's 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century.

The TMZ website reported that Welch has passed away after a brief illness.