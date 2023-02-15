Herbert Timm, 69, bred and sold the pets from a property in Monk Fryston, but didn’t have a licence to do either, York Magistrates Court heard.

A member of the public, concerned about what was happening on the farm, alerted Selby District Council and Timm was prosecuted.

The court heard he had advertised several dogs and puppies for sale.

The 69-year-old of the Selby area denied breeding dogs and advertising dogs for sale without a licence.

He was convicted at a trial, and ordered to pay a £120 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £4,000 prosecution costs. He was made subject to a five-year dog ban under the Animal Welfare Act.

Cllr Tim Grogan, lead executive member for health and culture, said: “This result is a clear reminder to people who breed dogs without a licence that they should operate by the rules that are in place to protect the welfare of dogs and if you don’t then we will prosecute.”

Cllr Richard Sweeting, chairman of the licensing committee, said: “Animal welfare is an important part of our duty to ensure animals are treated humanely, responsibly, and with respect.

“Anyone going to purchase a puppy should make sure that they see the puppies and the mother together.

"Paperwork should be checked to make sure puppies are at least eight weeks old before they leave their mother and to make sure they are microchipped. If anyone has concerns, they should report them to us so we can investigate.”