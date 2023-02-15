Pocklington RUFC established their first ladies team in November, but the club has enlisted the help of fans, and residents of the town, to put forward suggestions for the name of their new side.

The club’s move comes following the rapid rise of women’s rugby, which has seen it become one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK. It is estimated that women’s sport could generate more than £1 billion per year by 2030.

England’s women have fared well in the sport on the international stage, having been crowned Women’s Rugby World Cup champions in 2014, and finishing as runners up to New Zealand in the last two editions of the tournament.

The Red Roses lost 41-32 at Belfast’s Ravenhill Stadium in 2017 before falling to a narrow 34-31 defeat in Aukland in 2021, a match which saw them push for a try in the dying seconds instead of opting for a kick at goal, which would have seen them tie the game.

Pocklington’s team has gone from strength to strength since training began, with a marked increase in the number of players attending sessions, held at 7pm on Monday nights at Pocklington RUFC.

The club are still on the lookout for players, with the side aiming to play its first competitive match on Good Friday (April 7), at a rugby curtain raiser tournament in the town.

Pocklington will also play host to the famous Pock 7’s seven-a-side tournament that day.

Speaking about the club’s decision to establish a women’s team, Pocklington RUFC chair Andrew Winn said: “This isn’t the first time we’ve tried to launch a women’s side, but we think the time is right now to make this work.

“We’ve been really impressed by the number of women who have joined in since we started training and want more to come down to our Monday evening sessions 7pm until 8pm, here at the club.

“Women over 17 years old can get the chance to join a friendly club and be trained by qualified coaches to play rugby. We also have opportunities for coaching and referee training for people who are interested, as well as first aid training.

“Not only is this a great way to get fit and healthy, it is a really good atmosphere where like-minded friendly people can get together to make friends and learn more about sport.

“The women who have come down regularly are really improving their game and we can’t wait to play our first matches, hopefully later this season.”

Anybody who is interested in joining the club should contact the club on social media (@PocklingtonRUFC) or Karen on 077693 40171.