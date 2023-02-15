North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an attempted burglary at a house on Bramham Drive in Harrogate that happened between 2.15pm and 3pm on Monday (February 13).

A police spokesman said: "Significant damage was caused to the external doors of the property, but the offender failed to gain entry.

"As part of ongoing enquiries, we’re appealing for information about a suspicious car and its driver who were seen at the time of the incident."

"The vehicle is described as a dark coloured Seat Leon with a registration containing '70'.

"The driver is described as a young white man with a round face, about 5ft 8in tall, with short dark hair and wearing a dark hoodie.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email elizabeth.parry@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Elizabeth Parry."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230027326 when providing details.