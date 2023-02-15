A YORK band achieved one of their dreams last week after performing at a legendary venue - where renowned rockers Oasis were first signed.
Skylights, made up of four friends from the city, were on stage for a headline show at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow.
Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said it has always been a goal for the band to put on a show at the venue.
He said: "We've all heard the story of how Alan McGee from Creation Records signed Oasis on that special night in 1993.
"We'd have been happy to open up but when the chance came to headline we jumped at it - and the show sold out five weeks in advance.
"I'd heard the story that all the bands that sell out King Tut's get a special bottle of whisky. When we arrived the place was packed and we got presented with the bottle. It was a very special night."
