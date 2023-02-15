Yorkshire Handmade Pies has joined forces with York chef Jack Richardson who previously ran vegan cantina El Rayo to bring its range of local pies to Spark:York.

Spark - the community street food and event space at Piccadilly - is celebrated for giving a platform to up-and-coming food brands in its upcycled shipping containers.

This is the first pop-up for the Ripon-based online pie brand which launched in 2020.

Pie aficionados will be spoilt for choice with a menu featuring four pies all served with Jack’s smoky garlic mash, Yorkshire peas and gravy.

Spark:York - where the pop up will run until March

The pies, including the mash, peas and gravy, cost £9.95 and come in four varieties:

• Yorkshire steak and Hambleton ale

• Herb-fed chicken, smoked bacon, leek and tarragon

• Mature Cheddar, Smoked Applewood and White Onion

• Daily special pie.

Chef Jack first met James Sturdy, founder and MD of Yorkshire Handmade Pies, when he tried one of Jack's vegan burgers at El Rayo in Spark - and they have been working together ever since.

Jack said: “Our views on food production, sustainability and innovation are similar however both of us offer different skill sets which is what makes this new project so exciting. James’s pies are fantastic and I am delighted to bring them into a new environment and give them a fresh twist. This is the start of a new line of new projects we will be working on and I can’t wait for it to get started.”

Yorkshire Handmade Pies says it has a strong ethos on sustainability and provenance. It supports local farmers and producers in its range of pies including using British native high welfare grass-fed beef, free-range herb fed chicken from Easingwold and local beer from Hambleton Brewery.

Yorkshire Handmade Pies - logo

Its Yorkshire steak and kidney pie won a coveted three-stars at the Great Taste Awards 2022 making it the top awarded pie in the UK.

James said: “It’s exciting to bring our local handmade pies to the people of York. Jack is a brilliant chef who has added his own twist to our range with his delicious smoky garlic mash and umami gravy which takes the pies to another level.

"We have lots of plans for even more pie-takeovers, so watch this space!”

The Yorkshire Handmade Pie Pop Up will run at Spark until the end of March 2023.

