A defendant was due to stand trial this week charged with raping a child and other offences.

The complainant and the alleged rapist will now have to wait until late Spring to have their day in court.

It is the second time in less than a fortnight that a sex trial at York Crown Court has had to be postponed for months because of a lack of barristers.

The court heard the CPS had engaged a barrister for the rape case.

But he was unable to appear at York Crown Court on the day the rape trial was due to start because he was appearing in another trial where the jury had had to be discharged and a new jury sworn in. That trial had therefore over-run the time it was expected to take.

His chambers told York Crown Court that despite contacting other barristers’ chambers across England they had been unable to find a barrister free to take on the rape trial.

York Crown Court heard that rape trials can only be prosecuted by senior barristers with a specific qualification, and it was now a weekly occurrence across the country that chambers are having to find barristers to take on the prosecution of sexual cases at short notice.

When the criminal bar took prolonged industrial action last year, barristers warned that low pay was leading to lawyers ceasing to work in criminal law and moving to better paid areas of law.