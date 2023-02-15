La Terraggina is at 64 Blossom Street, which until recently was home to Lo Spuntino and had operated there for 19 years.

Restaurant owner Monir Sadia is originally from Sri Lanka and has lived in the UK since 2005.

Monir worked in an Indian Restaurant in London at first but the following year came to York, to help at his uncle’s restaurant, the Olive Tree at 10 Tower Street, York.

He spent 12 years working there but also became a taxi driver before launching La Terraggina.

“My hobby is cooking so I find that business to open,” he said.

“It’s an Italian and Mediterranean restaurant. We do Indian food as well. It’s a good location to run a restaurant.”

Employing five staff, the opening night on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, saw a steady trade arriving in, delivering a “very busy” first night.

Monir added: “I’ll try my best for my customers and just hope people will visit here.”

