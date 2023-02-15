A MAJOR road into York has reopened after a crash.

The A64 was closed both ways with queueing traffic after a crash at Stockton On The Forest between Towthorpe Moor Lane - the Stockton On The Forest turning - and The Sand Hutton turn off.

READ MORE: Drugs gang jailed for 24 years after raid in North Yorkshire

But the road has since reopened and traffic is returning to normal.

READ MORE: 'They were amazing and genuinely saved my life' - York footballer's story on TV

 