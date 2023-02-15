A MAJOR road into York has been closed both ways after a crash.
The A64 is closed both ways with queueing traffic after a crash at Stockton On The Forest between Towthorpe Moor Lane - the Stockton On The Forest turning - and The Sand Hutton Turn Off.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
More to follow.
