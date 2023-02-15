Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor celebrated by making and sending cards to loved ones, baking shortbread biscuits and an afternoon tea with friends and family in the cafe.

Residents had the opportunity to taste their treats that they prepared earlier on in the day whilst listening to their all-time favourite love songs.

Residents got involved with the Valentine's Day fun at the care home (Image: UGC)

General manager, Mark Hurst, said: “We all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or on a video call.

"We had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it."

Hetty, a resident at the home, said it was "wonderful" to see everyone go to so much effort and get involved.

"I really liked making the shortbread biscuits, I haven’t baked in years," she added.