A CARE home in North Yorkshire was filled with flowers, cards and sweets in celebration of Valentine's Day.
Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor celebrated by making and sending cards to loved ones, baking shortbread biscuits and an afternoon tea with friends and family in the cafe.
Residents had the opportunity to taste their treats that they prepared earlier on in the day whilst listening to their all-time favourite love songs.
General manager, Mark Hurst, said: “We all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or on a video call.
"We had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it."
Hetty, a resident at the home, said it was "wonderful" to see everyone go to so much effort and get involved.
"I really liked making the shortbread biscuits, I haven’t baked in years," she added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here