The Ministry of Justice data shows 30 claims to repossess properties in York were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords from October to December last year.

That figure was up from 17 claims in the same period in 2021 - a rise of 13.

Of the most recent claims, six were for homes owned by mortgage-holders while the rest were to evict tenants.

Despite the recent hike in numbers, there were still fewer bids to remove people from their homes than in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic – when 36 claims were lodged between October and December that year.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said families were struggling to cope with the cost of living.

The Labour MP said: "Whether a mortgage lender or private landlord, it is essential that safety nets are built into the system to protect people who cannot meet their payment demands in the midst of this cost of living crisis.

"It is evident that families are struggling to make ends meet - and yet the Government stands idly by whilst people are evicted from their homes.

“Labour has consistently warned of this looming crisis and urged the Government to bring forward measures to end no fault evictions - and everyone should be able to freely renegotiate their mortgage repayments in the light of these extenuating circumstances.

"Too embroiled in their own affairs, the Tories are asleep at the wheel when they should be protecting people through this crisis. If anyone is at risk of eviction, then I will provide them with the support I can.”

Across England and Wales, nearly 23,600 possession claims were made in a bid to evict people in the final months of 2022 – up significantly from 17,000 the same time the year before.

In the final quarter of 2022, over 1,900 households were evicted by bailiffs via Section 21 proceedings – more than double the 790 from the same period in 2021.

The figures show in the latest period, tenants were evicted from their homes in York on 11 occasions. Of them, one eviction in the area was carried out by court ordered bailiffs.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said the Government recognised that both renters and homeowners were struggling with the cost of living.

The spokesperson said: “Ensuring a fair deal for renters remains a priority for the Government. We will deliver our commitment to abolish section 21 no fault evictions as soon as we can in this Parliament – protecting 1.3 million families – and have provided £366 million for local councils to help prevent evictions and provide temporary accommodation."

Section 21 enables private landlords to repossess their properties from assured shorthold tenants without having to establish fault on the part of the tenant.

It is sometimes referred to as the ‘no-fault’ ground for eviction.