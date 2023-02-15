It says the winds will develop through Friday, February 17, and may bring disruption to travel.

The Met Office, which has issed a yellow weather warning, said there was a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

The weather will cause a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, it said.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across parts of northeast England



Friday 0600 – 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/95YKE9UuvK — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2023

There is also a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, it added.

A Met Office statement said: "A period of very strong winds may develop through Friday morning, before slowly easing into Friday evening.

"Winds will be strongest over, and immediately to the east of high ground, with gusts of 50-60mph.

"Gusts as high as 70mph are possible, particularly for some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes. High-sided vehicles may be particularly impacted."