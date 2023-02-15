The service will be headed by senior associate Emma Cousins, an experienced employment and business immigration specialist.

Co-founder Tiggy Clifford says this is a natural expansion for the niche employment law firm.

Emma said: “For most businesses, engaging workers from outside the UK or relocating key staff based overseas is likely to be vital, now or in the future. There are many advantages arising out of engaging migrant workers; whether it’s to fill a skills gap, tap into talented specialists or move senior leaders around a business to share knowledge. However, doing so is subject to strict regulation, which is increasingly complex, especially following Brexit. We’re here to support businesses and their workers by helping them navigate this tricky area of law through bespoke commercial and practical advice.”

For more details about Torque Law’s business immigration service, go to torquelaw.co.uk/business-immigration or contact Emma Cousins at emma.cousins@torquelaw.co.uk or on 01904 437686.