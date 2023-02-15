Plans to merge the award-winning restaurant in Micklegate with its neighbouring building - a former solicitor's office - were first submitted to City of York Council in November 2021.

But council officials have just granted permission this week - giving Skosh owner Neil Bentinck the go-ahead for the long awaited extension.

Neil told The Press: "It's been frustrating, but we are glad to be where we are and can now push forward."

Under the proposals Skosh, at 98 Micklegate, will expand into the neighbouring property at number 96 - formerly Coles Solicitors.

Skosh will expand into the former solicitor's office next door

The two properties will be connected at various points inside.

In the new building, a bar will be created and a private dining area for up to 12 people will be built downstairs.

There will be a new toilet block and the open-plan kitchen will be extended - allowing diners in both buildings a view of the culinary action, said Neil.

READ MORE: FIRST LOOK - inside York's newest tea room in famous building

READ MORE: York independent coffee chain expands flagship cafe

In the original planning application, it stated that the expansion would create eight new jobs - in addition to Skosh's 15 current employees.

Neil said he hoped work could begin in a few weeks on converting number 96 and that Skosh would remain open during this stage. However the restaurant will have to close for between four to six weeks later in the year to allow the full merger to take place.

Neil said: "We will close Skosh in September and hope to reopen in mid to late October. We are really thrilled and thankful to be in a position where we can create a better environment for staff and customers.

"We will have a bigger kitchen, a proper bar, a walk-in fridge, an office - basically a more enjoyable place for people to work and eat in."

The expansion will allow Skosh to cater for up to 45 per cent more customers daily, said Neil.

He added that he was not sure why it had taken the council so long to approve the application. "It's mostly a decorative turnaround, we are punching a couple of holes in the wall and altering the front so it looks more like us.

Skosh owner and chef Neil Bentinck

"It is frustrating as we had planned the renovation for March this year, but that will now be pushed back another six months.

"But it has gone through and it is a relief - and exciting. It's full steam ahead - there is a lot to do!"

Skosh has won many plaudits since it opened in 2016, including the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand. This year, Skosh made it into the nationwide top 100 restaurants from the website Square Meal.

We have asked the City of York Council to comment on the story and will add their response when it arrives.