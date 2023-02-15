The Yorkshire Choice Awards, founded by Joanne Maltby and Melanie Malcolm, recognises local people and independent businesses that are inspirational.

No1 Health & Beauty, in Malton and The Feathers, Helmsley have been nominated for a Customer Service Award, The BOX BNB, Malton for New Starter Business of the Year, and

Emily D’Rosario, from Malton for Local Fundraiser of the Year.

BOX BNB convert shipping containers into high-end boutique glamping accommodation and then find homes for them in picturesque UK countryside locations on working farms. The first three cabins are at High Marishes and each has a master bedroom, fully functioning bathroom, kitchen and living space.

Lauren Addinall, owner of No1 Health & Beauty, said they were delighted to be nominated.

“We are doing this for Malton. What a achievement this is to have even being nominated for this award, it’s all down to you for all our achievements we have made over the years and we truly from the bottom of our hearts can’t Thankyou enough. We pride ourselves on the best customer service we can possibly give to you all. Myself and the girls will always go above and beyond for you no matter the circumstances.”

Emily D’Rosario has helped raise thousands of pounds for Martin House Children’s Hospice following the death of her daughter Darcy in 2019.

Darcy United was set up in tribute to Darcy, who lived in Malton, with her parents Emily and Kristian D’Rosario, and died on January 24 2019.

The six-year-old, who was born with a serious heart condition, was due to undergo an operation at Leeds General Infirmary when an infection went to her heart.

She passed away on January 24 2019.

Darcy’s family have since gone on to raise much-needed funds for Martin House Children’s Hospice in Wetherby including the annual Darcy Cup.

The Yorkshire Choice Awards has grown considerably since its launch, raising money for local charities along the way.

These include Martin House Children’s Hospice, The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, St Gemma’s Hospice, Bethany’s Smile, Simon on The Streets and the MND Association.

The 2023 winners will be announced at a black tie event at The Centenary Pavilions at Leeds United on June 9.

Go to https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere to cast a vote.