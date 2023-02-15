The recognition from Insider Media follows the Seaton Ross company developing its wildlife planters to help support nature.

The patented products follow the company being launched in 2021, with recent installations from housing developers Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes, plus the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in York.

Installations in the education sector include schools, plus the University of Liverpool and the University of West England in Bristol.

Neil Spiers, Head of Commercial for BioScapes, said: “We are delighted to accept this award. It is another important milestone for us which reaffirms our mission to bring biodiversity and wellbeing to the forefront of organisational strategy, while also raising awareness within communities and, on a more personal level, in homes across the UK.

“External recognition helps to raise awareness of the positive impact these ground-breaking products offer both public and private sector organisations, as they try to meet the challenges of biodiversity and wellbeing.”

There are four planters in the BioScapes range, each featuring multiple, integrated habitats designed to help plants, insects, invertebrates, amphibians and small mammals thrive. The planters were designed in collaboration with ecologists to create ‘self-contained ecosystems.’