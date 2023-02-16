Woldgate School and Sixth Form College said it is the only school in East Yorkshire to receive the grant from the Department of Education’s National School Rebuilding Programme.

The school will use the funds to create a new "state-of-the-art" premises that will aim to benefit its students while operating at net zero.

The new school will include an atrium, auditorium, library, laboratories, computer suites, classrooms, and sports facilities, providing cutting-edge learning facilities and resources for the children of Pocklington and surrounding villages.

An artist's impression of the new school site, from above (Image: UGC)

Luke Sloman, headteacher at Woldgate School, said: “We were delighted to have been chosen to receive this grant. We pride ourselves on providing excellent education and opportunities for each and every pupil - and more importantly, on creating an environment that seeks to nurture their love of learning and challenges them to excel.

"The new facilities that we are planning will take this to another level, while also making us flag-bearers for a greener future.”

The new resources will also be accessible to primary schools for children of all ages. And outside of school hours, local residents and clubs will be able to use the new school and sports facilities.

Among its many green features, to help achieve its net zero status a sustainable construction method is being used which ensures less waste. With high levels of insulation, heating demand and energy consumption will be minimised.

Pupils from Woldgate School and Sixth Form College check out the design (Image: UGC)

The new school has been designed to maximise daylight, while also benefiting from an extended Bio-solar roof, which combines solar panels with plants for added efficiency.

The school is part of the Wonder Learning Partnership (WLP).

Jonathan Britton, former headteacher at Woldgate School and current CEO of the WLP partnership that secured the multi-million-pound investment and development, said: “It is wonderful that the Prime Minster and the Department of Education are investing this money not only in the education of our pupils, but are also creating a more sustainable and greener environment for our children to grow up and learn in.

"As someone with strong ties to the school, I couldn’t be happier that children, colleagues, families and our community will benefit from this funding for generations to come.”

A planning application for the new school will be submitted later this month (Image: UGC)

The school said a planning application for the new site will be submitted later this month, with construction scheduled to start in October.

First announced in 2020, the Government's National School Rebuilding Programme is a major refurbishing and rebuilding project that aims to modernise schools and make them more sustainable.