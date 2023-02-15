The Dementia UK 'Closer to Home' clinics will be held in the York branch of Leeds Building Society, bringing emotional and practical support closer to families with dementia through the charity’s specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses.

The face-to-face clinics will aim to offer a safe, comfortable and private space for families to discuss any aspect of dementia and receive specialist support.

Ruby Guild, clinics admiral nurse at Dementia UK, said: "I am proud to be a part of the ‘Closer to Home’ project and look forward to helping families with dementia in York.

"With dementia being a huge and growing health crisis and an estimated 944,000 people currently living with the condition in the UK, reaching more families has never been more urgent."

In April 2020, Dementia UK and Leeds Building Society announced a four-year partnership to raise £500,000 to help over 2,500 families with dementia across the UK.

Richard Fearon, CEO of Leeds Building Society, said: "We are proud to be able to work with the charity to help bring dementia care closer to home.

"We believe everyone who needs the support of a specialist dementia nurse should get one in a safe and secure environment."

To book a confidential and in-person appointment with an Admiral Nurse, visit the website at: dementiauk.org/closer-to-home