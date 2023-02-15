The head boy and girl of Skelton Primary School, Nathan Dewing and Erika Jordan and Redcar and Cleveland Mayor Stuart Smith joined Anchor at their Skelton Court care home in Skelton-in-Cleveland to bury a time capsule ahead of its opening in March.

The school filled the capsule with descriptions of the future, many of which featured flying cars and their job hopes and ambitions, which also included YouTubers and future stars. Descriptions of what the last few years have been like and what they enjoy doing were also part of the contents.

Lonia Krywiczanin, deputy headteacher at Skelton Primary School, said: “Working on the time capsule has been a great project for the children and their reflections have been thought-provoking, inspiring and entertaining.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity for them to engage with different generations and understand the importance of older people in the community. I am particularly heartened to think of our pupils making a difference in this world by discovering cures for diseases such as dementia.”

Those who discover the time capsule in years to come will also find photographs and documents relating to the new Anchor development which will offers residential and dementia care for up to 65 residents. Details about Anchor, a pin badge, a brochure for the home and information about the home manager, Beverley Grimes, were also included in the capsule.

Redcar and Cleveland Mayor, Stuart Smith, who also visited the site, said: “The contents put forward by the pupils at Skelton Primary School offer a fascinating snapshot of life in the early 21st century. I would love to know whether predictions about our future world such as flying cars will seem crazy or completely normal when this time capsule is found.

“I look forward to the opening of Skelton Court and the provision of care and support it will offer to older people in Redcar and Cleveland, particularly those living with dementia and their families.

"Anchor is a well-established and trusted care provider and Skelton Court is a welcome addition to the care home offering in Redcar and Cleveland.”

Meanwhile, Linda Green, director of care services at Skelton Court, said the team were "thrilled" to welcome the children from Skelton Primary School to the new care home.

She said: "At Anchor helping people enjoy later life is our passion and we are delighted to be bringing a new home to the area.

"We work hard to meet the needs and expectations of our residents and every penny is reinvested into our properties, services and colleagues."