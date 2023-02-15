She stated that her husband was also a teacher and they both had to do second jobs to make ends meet, which had me thinking.

As the average teacher’s salary starts at around £28k a year then their combined take home pay is about £56k. My question is, does either teach maths or home economics?

If they can’t run their lives more economically on that sort of pay, why not? Why are they struggling to cope and what do they think is a manageable amount? The majority of working people earn far less than that.

Also, if the unions and the Government agreed to an independent pay assessment, why go against what they agreed and say the Government is at fault when we all know there is a recession on?

My wife and I lived through 13 per cent interest rates on our mortgage and we had to tighten our belts, do without and just get on with it and not yearn for things out of reach.

Besides our mortgage we did not borrow anything - we lived within our means.

John Norman, Woodthorpe

‘Seriously wrong’ council

A report by an independent local government advisor states that something is ‘seriously wrong’ with City of York Council (Plan drawn up to boost standards at City of York Council, February 9). In various comments the authority has been described as grim, damaging and lacking responsibility.

Yet, one constant throughout all this embarrassment remains - city leader Councillor Aspden.

Do he and his fellow Liberal Democrat councillors have no conscience, or is aloof arrogance their preferred position?

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

A chairlift transport plan for York

David Martin’s February 13 letter ‘York transport plan idea - build an underground’ rang a bell.

In my childhood I was fascinated with maps. I was constantly drawing them of my own area. This somewhat nerdish activity included a map of York broadly based on the iconic London Underground map with ‘right-sounding’ stations like Broadway, Mansion House and Piccadilly.

But rather than dig all those tunnels, what about a system of chairlifts where multiple chairs in convoy, often fitted with all-weather canopies, would provide overhead transport for residents venturing into the city centre?

We’re always looking for factors to boost York’s World Heritage status claims and this ‘world first’ might be that unique feature.

As ‘York central’ is so much more about tourism nowadays, perhaps the above scheme could be adapted to a network of zip wires along and above the main streets within the walls, often following the routes of the Roman thoroughfares and serving the Minster, the Coppergate Centre, the Station, York market and the Mansion House/St Helen’s Square.

How exhilarating to arrive at Bettys for afternoon tea by such a means.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive