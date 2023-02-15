York-based charity, Family Fund, marks its 50th anniversary on April 1 - and the team are asking people to get family and friends together for brunch, to raise funds to support the increasing numbers of families applying for help.

The charity provides essential grants and services to families on low incomes with disabled and seriously ill children, including kitchen appliances, clothes, beds and bedding, digital devices to support learning and development, outdoor play and sensory equipment and much-needed family breaks.

Cheryl Ward, Family Fund’s chief executive officer, said: "For 50 years we’ve played a vital role in supporting thousands of families struggling to meet the extra costs of raising disabled children.

"Holding a Big Birthday Brunch for us this April is a chance to have fun, share some time with friends and family and raise funds for a brilliant cause - so we can go the extra mile for families with disabled or seriously ill children who urgently need our help."

Visit the website to find out how to get involved or contact fundraising@familyfund.org.uk to help the charity.