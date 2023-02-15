A DISABILITY charity in York is urging people to host a 'Big Birthday Brunch' to raise funds for families raising a disabled or seriously ill child.
York-based charity, Family Fund, marks its 50th anniversary on April 1 - and the team are asking people to get family and friends together for brunch, to raise funds to support the increasing numbers of families applying for help.
The charity provides essential grants and services to families on low incomes with disabled and seriously ill children, including kitchen appliances, clothes, beds and bedding, digital devices to support learning and development, outdoor play and sensory equipment and much-needed family breaks.
Cheryl Ward, Family Fund’s chief executive officer, said: "For 50 years we’ve played a vital role in supporting thousands of families struggling to meet the extra costs of raising disabled children.
"Holding a Big Birthday Brunch for us this April is a chance to have fun, share some time with friends and family and raise funds for a brilliant cause - so we can go the extra mile for families with disabled or seriously ill children who urgently need our help."
Visit the website to find out how to get involved or contact fundraising@familyfund.org.uk to help the charity.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here