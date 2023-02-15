The Black Sheep 'Baa…r' at Harrogate Town is exclusively serving a number of the brewery’s beer range to supporters, including Black Sheep Best Bitter, 54 Lager and Black Sheep IPA.

Charlene Lyons, CEO of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re very excited to serve Harrogate Town AFC fans a pint of Black Sheep beer just before kick-off, because nothing says matchday like a pint of Yorkshire’s finest.

“Alongside the new pop-up bar, we will be supporting with a number of matchday activations into the second half of the season, which should provide plenty of fun for fans."

The brewery has partnered with Harrogate Town AFC since August 2021. As part of the ongoing sponsorship, the brewery has a stand named in its honour at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Harrogate Town chief executive, Sarah Barry, said: “We are proud to partner with Black Sheep Brewery and value their ongoing support as we develop the stadium."

The opening of the bar follows a number of collaborative activities between the brewery and the football club, including matchday activations and the launch of an official collaboration brew called ‘Yellow Black Army’.