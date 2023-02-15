Rolling out the true VIP treatment, York Barbican now offers an optional upgrade package with ticket sales – the York Gin Hospitality Experience.

This includes fast-track entry to the venue through a private door and access to the exclusive Cliffords Lounge, which has recently undergone a revitalisation programme, including new décor and furniture. Here, attendees can relax before the show with a complementary York Gin drink.

Sam Ryder, general manager at York Barbican, said: “The idea behind the York Gin Hospitality Experience is to provide a great-value upgrade to customers’ visits, making their night out even more memorable.

"As iconic local brands, both York Barbican and York Gin are passionate about promoting what makes this wonderful city so unique - and we are excited to collaborate in giving show attendees something extra special."

Meanwhile, Adam Cook, head of sales at York Gin, said is it "brilliant" that the Barbican is supporting local.

"The best local venue and the best local gin, under one roof," he added.

The York Gin Hospitality Experience is now available to York Barbican show attendees - and can be purchased on the website at: www.yorkbarbican.co.uk