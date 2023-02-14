The decision has been made to change the current opening hours at Ryedale House in Malton to allow for staff training. This is in preparation for the launch of the new North Yorkshire Council on April 1, 2023.

The changes, from February 20, will see the reception at Ryedale House open from 9 am - 4.30 pm (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday). On a Wednesday, the reception will open from 9.30 am - 4:30 pm to allow for staff training.

For those needing to contact Ryedale District Council over the telephone, the updated opening hours of our contact centre are 9 am – 5 pm Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9.30 am – 5 pm Wednesday (staff training) and 9 am - 4.30 pm Friday. You can contact Ryedale District Council on 01653 600 666.

The opening hours of the Police and The Department for Work & Pensions at Ryedale House remain unchanged.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ryedale District Council, Margaret Wallace said: “We are preparing Ryedale District Council to become part of the new North Yorkshire Council.

"This change will make sure that our teams can continue to provide a good quality service to residents in Ryedale.

“At the heart of this decision is fair, equal and local access to services, this is so residents in Ryedale get the same access to services as other residents across North Yorkshire do.

“We are pleased to have North Yorkshire Police and the DWP based at Ryedale House, working alongside us as partners. The opening hours for their services remain the same.”