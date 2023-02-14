The county's police say they arrested a man on suspicion of a number of offences last night (February 13) after they spotted him driving a suspected stolen car.

Officers sighted him at about 4.40pm on the A19 travelling south towards Thirsk.

They tracked him through the town and into Carlton Miniott and back into the town centre again.

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle was seen driving erratically before being abandoned in Chapel Street.

"A short time later the man, who is in his 20s and from the Cleveland Police area, was arrested near Cod Beck after a short foot chase.

"He was arrested on suspicion of theft, failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, and later released on bail to allow further enquiries to be carried out."