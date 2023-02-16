A draft 10-year transport strategy for the city was rubber-stamped by members of the city council’s ruling Executive on Tuesday – triggering what will be a major consultation to be launched later this month.

The draft strategy focusses on ways of cutting car use so the city can hit its target of a 71 per cent reduction in carbon emissions from transport by 2030.

It considers measures such as:

improved bus priority lanes

a ‘road freight strategy’ to reduce trips by large vehicles into central York

behaviour change to encourage workplaces, schools and other organisations to develop ‘travel plans’

encouraging adoption of electric vehicles

improved urban traffic control

improved broadband, to reduce the need for people to travel to work.

better local shopping centres, so people can do more of their shopping locally

The strategy’s aim is to ‘increase the proportion of trips in York being undertaken on foot or bike, or by public transport’ over the next 10 years.

But the document, put together by council officers and a cross-party working group of councillors following the ‘Our Big Conversation' consultation in 2021, in which thousands of local people gave their views on how they would like to see York develop over the next 10 years, contains very little detail. "At this stage the council is not setting out either schemes or policies in detail - that will come later, following the consultation," a council spokesperson admitted.

Details on exactly what form the consultation will take are expected to be announced soon, though it is thought it will involve a series of webinars amongst other things.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, the authority’s deputy leader and transport boss, said: “The Local Transport Strategy is the starting point for work with residents and organisations. We can rise to the challenge of achieving zero net carbon by 2030.”

Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden added: “In a period of much change and rapid growth, we have an opportunity and responsibility to plan for how our transport networks will support the city's growth and response to climate change.”

Transport expert Tony May, a retired professor of transport engineering from the University of Leeds who now chairs the York Civic Trust's Transport Advisory Group, said he 'warmly welcomed' the council's decision to consult on the strategy.

But he warned there was also a need for ‘immediate action’ to run alongside consultation if the city was to be able to meet its carbon reduction targets.

The council proposed to spent ‘the rest of this year’ on consultation, he said. “If we leave action on the ground until this time next year, the possibility of meeting the council's target will have receded,” he said.

Traffic in York city centre

"We strongly recommend, therefore, that the council now adopts an action plan for the coming financial year, which will ensure that significant progress is being made in parallel with the consultation."

Labour opposition group leader Cllr Claire Douglas welcomed the consultation - but said that it had arrived two years too late.

“This has left the city choking while the climate continues to warm," she said.

She added that “the appearance of the consultation seemed to have more to do with the forthcoming election than an urgency to deal with all the problems caused by the lack of a realistic transport strategy.”

Cllr Christian Vassie, the Liberal Democrat chair of the authority's climate scrutiny committee, warned the council needed to bite the bullet and come up with some real alternatives to the car.

"We need to stop running out of the room if anyone says: zoned city, congestion charging, freight hubs, cycle network, traffic cells, underground cycle parking, or trams," he said. "We need viable attractive solutions."