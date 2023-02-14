North Yorkshire Police says that a Ford Transit van, a silver Audi, a grey Vauxhall Tiguan, and another vehicle all collided at the A1041 junction with Barlow Road, between Selby and Camblesforth.

This incident happened between 7.30am and 8am this morning (Tuesday, February 14).

All the vehicles suffered significant damage but no one was injured.

The fourth vehicle had left the scene before the police had arrived, the force said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior it, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist inquiries.

In particular, they are appealing for information about the fourth vehicle that left the location and the driver.

If you can help, please email marc.taylor@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC TAYLOR.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230027694.