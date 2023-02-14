Fudge Kitchen has won a Food Manufacture Excellence Award which recognise the best food and drink businesses throughout the UK each year.

The firm, which has a shop in Low Petergate in the city, was up against Simply Doughnuts and Sleaford Quality Foods to be crowned winner in the Ambient Manufacturing Company of the Year category.

The confectionery business has had previous wins in the same category in 2014 and 2020.

Richard Parson, marketing manager at Fudge Kitchen, said: “We’re overjoyed to have won the Ambient Manufacturing Company of the Year Award. The last few years have been challenging for all business leaders, and at Fudge Kitchen we’ve had to make some really big business changes to remain competitive and resilient.

"I think we’ve come through the other side stronger than ever and with new direction as a brand, putting increased importance on how we can operate more sustainably going forward.”

Richard Parson Fudge Kitchen marketing manager (Image: Fudge Kitchen)

The competition, which has been running for more than two decades now, and is completely free to enter, honours food and drink players of all sizes and across all categories, from ambient to plant-based products. Winners are entered into the running to scoop the top accolade of Food Manufacture Company of the Year 2023.

Rod Addy, editor of Food Manufacture, which organises the awards, said: “These awards really are the ones to win if you’re running a UK food or drink manufacturing business. They recognise the often-unsung work done by staff at all levels and can give your operation a real shot in the arm. The sector has been through a challenging time, and there’s more hurdles on the horizon and to be in the running for the chance of a crack at a Food Manufacture Excellence Award is a great way to give your business a boost.”

Alongside their traditional slab fudge, they also produce drinking fudge, gourmet butter fudge selections, caramels, brittles, honeycomb, and coconut ice, and more – all at their production kitchen in the Kentish countryside.

The winners were announced at The Food Manufacture Excellence Awards on Thursday (February 9) at London Hilton Bankside.