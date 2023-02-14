The Island says it is experiencing a surge in demand for its services and it needs £50,000 to meet this.

The charity, which has operated for around 15 years, currently provides mentoring programmes for 129 vulnerable children and young people.

It reports a significant increase in referrals for children and young people experiencing bullying on and offline, witnessing domestic violence and displaying early signs of mental ill health.

The funds raised from the appeal will go towards providing mentoring programmes to build children and young people’s confidence, self-esteem and resilience levels.

The Island submits plans for York children's centre in Huntington, York

Nigel Poulton, CEO at The Island, said: “The impact of the pandemic and long periods spent in lockdown combined with disrupted education and followed by a cost-of-living crisis is a recipe for disaster for many children and young people.

“ We are receiving more referrals from professionals who can see how much our service is needed to help individual young people find ways to cope with all this while they also deal with their own issues.”

He continued: “A mentor can help a child or young person find coping mechanisms by allowing them the time and space to be themselves and find out what they want to do in life.

“They can form a healthy and reliable relationship with an adult who can build their confidence and self-esteem. This, in turn, leads to a happier child or young person and a happier community.”

The funds raised during the appeal will enable The Island to provide a years’ worth of mentoring provisions for 25 of the city’s high risk vulnerable children and young people who require reactive support to enhance to their overall mental, emotional and social wellbeing.

Nigel added: “We want to be there for the city’s children and young people who have nowhere to turn. We are asking the good people of York, York businesses and organisations to stand with us in supporting our youth. They are our greatest asset and the future of our city. We can’t afford to wait.”

The Island became a registered charity in 2008 and was originally based on St Columbus Church in Priory Street, before moving to Beverley House in Clifton in 2021.

But recently it split its 16 staff, including counsellors and mentors, between serviced accommodation at Regus House on Clifton Moor and New Lane, Huntington, where the charity’s plans to create a children’s centre.

Plans were submitted to City of York Council for this last September, with the charity hoping for approval in the next few months.

The multi-million pound scheme will be funded by private donations, grants and further fundraising.

But in the meantime, people are asked to support the ‘crisis’ appeal by emailing fundraising@theislandyork.org, or visiting www.justgiving.com/campaign/Yorks-Youth-In-Crisis