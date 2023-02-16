We at York Civic Trust warmly welcome the council’s decision to launch its draft Local Transport Strategy for consultation.

However, we are concerned that the strategy will need to be converted into action on the ground very soon if the council is to realise its wider ambitions for the city.

Crucial to this is the challenge of carbon reduction.

The council recently published its Climate Strategy, with a target of reducing carbon emissions from transport by 71 per cent by 2030.

At best half of that will be achieved by a switch to electric vehicles. The remainder will need to come from significant changes in the way that we all travel.

We agree with the council that this will mean car use falling by a fifth by 2030. An effective strategy to address this significant challenge needs to offer answers to a series of questions, which we endeavoured to address in our Transport Strategy for York, published a year ago and now being relaunched.

What do we want York to be like, and how can transport contribute?

The council published its Vision for York in December. To achieve that vision, we argue that the transport strategy must reduce congestion, air pollution and climate emissions.

It needs to support public health, safety, personal security and the economy.

It should offer more equal access for all, enhance liveability and protect the city’s heritage.

Surprisingly, the council’s draft strategy does not mention congestion, pollution, liveability or heritage.

What are the current problems, and what targets should we set?

We know that there are problems with congestion, pollution, casualties and poor access. But how serious are they, and are they getting worse?

The current draft does not answer these questions and, apart from the carbon target, does not indicate how much improvement is needed over the next ten years.

How can we get there?

York needs a holistic approach if we are to tackle these problems. We recommend a six-part strategy, reducing the need to travel, improving active travel and public transport, and managing the road network, car use and freight more effectively.

The council’s draft strategy covers most of these under seven 'themes'. But it offers little detail on walking or cycling, managing the road network, or changing the costs of car use. And it says virtually nothing about freight.

What action should we take?

We devoted two chapters in our own civic trust transport strategy to setting out what might be done in the next two years and by 2037.

The council’s draft strategy offers two tables with detailed lists of measures for each of its themes. These will be central to the consultation. But are these lists comprehensive? Will the measures be effective? Will they be acceptable?

How will you and your part of the city be affected?

The council’s strategy suggests what might be done in the city centre, around the hospital, universities and retail parks, in the suburbs and villages and in new developments.

In our strategy, we also considered what the strategy might mean for everyone, including students and older people, people with disabilities, and low-income households. It will be important to hear from all of these groups and areas. Does the strategy recognise the problems that different people face? And does it offer improvements?

Can the strategy be delivered?

In answering this question, we looked at finance, acceptability, governance, skills and leadership. The council’s current draft does not address any of these. But before we commit to a detailed strategy, it is crucial that we understand what can be afforded, and what resources we have to deliver it.

We strongly encourage the council to seek answers to all these questions, and look forward to supporting it in doing so.

Tony May is Emeritus Professor of Transport Engineering at the University of Leeds, and has advised cities internationally on their transport plans. He currently chairs York Civic Trust’s Environment Committee and Transport Advisory Group.

The York Civic Trust’s Transport Strategy for York can be found at yorkcivictrust.co.uk/home/planning/a-transport-strategy-for-york-2022