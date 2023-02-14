H.G Wells' 19th century novel, The Time Machine, has been adapted into a comedy production "like no other," said Original Theatre, who have produced the show in association with New Wolsey Theatre.

The show will be performing at York Theatre Royal from Tuesday, March 14, to Saturday, March 18.

A York Theatre Royal spokesperson said: "When the world of science fiction and science fact collide extraordinary and mind-boggling things can happen.

"Audiences can expect the most surprising and unforeseen consequences as they go on a rollercoaster journey through time."

Wells' 1895 novel is about a scientist who builds a time machine and travels to a dystopian future, but his machine disappears so he explores the future world he finds himself in.

The show is written by Steven Canny and John Nicholson and directed by Orla O'Loughlin.

New Wolsey Theatre produced the smash hit comedy, The Hound of the Baskervilles, and Original Theatre produced one of the last season's biggest hits, The Mirror Crack'd.

The shows are on each evening at 7.30pm, as well as 2pm on Thursday 16th and 2.30pm on Saturday 18th.

Tickets can be purchased via the Box Office telephone, 01904 623568, or yorktheatreroyal.co.uk