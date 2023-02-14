Little Bird Market takes place in Market Place, Thirsk on the third Sunday of the month and is open to the public from 10am until 3pm.

READ MORE: Man found dead at home in North Yorkshire

Each month the market is filled with some of Yorkshire's finest small businesses giving customers the opportunity to meet the faces behind the business and purchase unique goods straight from the designers, crafters, bakers, makers, photographers who loving hand make the products.

READ MORE: Family's plea after cyst 'bigger than tennis ball' found in baby's brain

The markets are all specially curated to bring together a wide variety of stalls to appeal to all ages and needs with a mixture of new and regular traders each month.

Little Bird Market takes place in Market Place, Thirsk on the third Sunday of the month (Image: Little Bird)

Managing Director Jackie Crozier said: "Some of our regular traders who will be joining us this month are Tom Mankin Art and Homeware with his bright and colourful pieces of art to decorate your home.

"There will also be KR Wood Artisan with their Moroccan inspired hand crafted wooden and leather item. There will plenty food and drink stalls with lots to eat as you browse or take home for later including Casa Mia with a selection of cakes that are sure to tempt you, Gouda For The Soul if you are looking for some lunch with their artisan toasties and why not visit Happy Barista for a latte or hot chocolate to keep you warm as you walk around.

"We are asking people to try and shop small and local, as supporting small local independent businesses really will make a big difference to local economies and enable the businesses to survive.

"We have such a wealth of local talent and purchasing from local markets and shops will allow them to carry on with their dream job and ensure they will continue to trade. Our markets enable businesses to connect directly with customers and bring people back into the town centres and local tourist attractions.”

A whole host of traders will be taking part (Image: Little Bird)

You will find the market in Market Place, Thirsk YO7 1EY on Sunday (February 19) from 10am – 3pm.

Merry Barista is a regular (Image: Little Bird)

Little Bird applications are still open for any people looking to join the markets this year to sell their products.

For further information visit www.littlebirdmade.com or if you have any questions please email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk