The winning £2 ticket was bought in the Saint Catherine's Hospice Malton charity shop for the draw on Friday February 3.

The winning number is 1000024.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager said: “We are appealing for anyone who bought a ticket in the Malton shop recently to check their purses, wallets and pockets carefully. The ticket will look like a till receipt and have the lottery number clearly printed at the top.

“We really want to find our winner and make someone’s day, especially in these times where people are watching the pennies more than ever.”

The Saint Catherine’s lottery has been running for more than 20 years, with players signing up by direct debit, but the sale of single tickets in all 12 charity shops was only launched last Autumn.

The lottery raises tens of thousands of pounds every year to help fund patient care. It costs £2 per play and the weekly prizes are £1,500, £200, £50, two at £25 and 10 at £10 – plus a rollover up to a maximum of £20,000.

To check for winning tickets, or find out more, visit the hospice website.