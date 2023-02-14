A MAN missing from home in North Yorkshire has turned up.
Earlier today (February 14) North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal after Kallan Hunt, who is 32-years-old, went missing from the Selby District.
Kallan was last seen in Sherburn-in-Elmet at 5pm yesterday (February 13). Officers believed that he may be in the Selby or Barlby area.
A police spokesman said Kallan was wearing a grey jacket with possibly a black "hoodie" underneath and has blue Nike jogging bottoms and Nike trainers.
Now police have said: "We would like to thank everyone who shared or responded to the appeal, which was issued earlier today."
