Earlier today (February 14) North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal after Kallan Hunt, who is 32-years-old, went missing from the Selby District.

Kallan was last seen in Sherburn-in-Elmet at 5pm yesterday (February 13). Officers believed that he may be in the Selby or Barlby area.

A police spokesman said Kallan was wearing a grey jacket with possibly a black "hoodie" underneath and has blue Nike jogging bottoms and Nike trainers.

Now police have said: "We would like to thank everyone who shared or responded to the appeal, which was issued earlier today."