Figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions show that York had 2340 registered on its claimant count in January, a decrease of 480 or 17% on a year ago.

This includes 430 18-24s (down 45) and 590 over 50s (down 120).

Ryedale had a claimant count of 600 in January, down 95 on the year. This includes 95 18-24s (up 25), and 180 over 50s (down 50).

Selby had a claimant count of 1,210 in January (down 230 over the past year). This includes 185 18-24s (down 25) and 300 over 50s (down 80).

Recently, the DWP has been targeting over 50s with support, but this month, help seems more general.

Wendy Mangan - Employer and Partnership Manager for York Jobcentre said:

“Anyone seeking employment or re-training should take the opportunity to attend one of our upcoming Job Fairs. People can meet employers face to face and find out more about jobs, retraining and developing their skills and qualifications.”

The next York Jobs Fair will take place at York Railway Institute on Wednesday March 22 from 10am-2pm. This is organised by York jobcentre in conjunction with City of York Council and York Learning. More than 80 employers will attend from all sectors.

Wendy says the events promise so many employers in one place, with Disability Employers Advisors from York JobCentre also able to help.

In addition, Ryedale Jobcentre has organised two community-based pop-up jobs fairs taking place over the next few weeks.

The first is at Kirkbymoorside Library on February 22 from 11am-1pm.

The second is at Pickering Memorial Hall on 2nd March 11am-1pm. There will be a range of different job and training opportunities on offer at each - including Flamingo Land, Forest Holidays, Sylatech, NHS, Aramark, Make Care Matter Recruitment Hub, NYCC Adult Learning and National Careers Service. I’d encourage local jobseekers to come along to both events.”

York Job Centre also is staging the following events and training sessions.

February 16: Support and advice with Civil Service Applications - online session with National Careers Service.

February 17: Environmental 12 month paid Work Placement.

February 22: Princes Trust Get into Music - Online course; Routes into Nursing and Midwifery Webinar and sign up session for one-week construction course. CSCS card provided for candidates passing the Health & Safety test at the end of the course

March 8: Avon Information and sign-up session and sign-up session for Digital Inclusion course.

Ongoing courses include Supplementum Training offering courses in Basic IT, Word, Excel, Money Management and Maths Multiply at The Elmbank Hotel in York.

For more details email yorkemployerengagementteam@dwp.gov.uk or speak to your jobcentre Work Coach