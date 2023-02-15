Cllr Aspden, who is vice-chair of the North Yorkshire police, fire and crime panel, said PCSOs played a ‘vital role in keeping our communities safe’.

But across North Yorkshire the number of PCSOs has fallen by 20 per cent since 2021, he said – down to just 190 full-time equivalent posts by September last year, from 240 the year before.

Police, fire and crime commissioner Zoe Metcalfe has admitted that about 50 PCSO posts 'have been unable to be filled despite recruitment efforts' – and has said they will remain unfilled this year to save £2million.

Cllr Aspden said his understanding was that PCSO recruitment in North Yorkshire would be 'paused' until March 2024.

He said that, with local people having raised concerns about rises in anti-social behaviour since the pandemic, he would ‘continue to raise the issue’ with Ms Metcalfe.

But he made clear he blamed ‘Conservative Ministers’ for 'taking (PCSOs) off the streets through years of underfunding public services'.

Cllr Aspden said: “Police Community Support Officers play a vital role in keeping our communities safe. The Government should be empowering them to do their job, not risking the slashing of their numbers.

"Communities in York value the links they have with their local neighbourhood policing teams and if the police continue to sustain significant underinvestment, it will be our local police teams that suffer.

"We know that residents are concerned about crime and anti-social behaviour, so we will work to bring together funding and partners to address the issue.

“However, chronic underinvestment in our police and fire forces make the task far more complex and forces us to use overstretched local budgets to fill the gaps in Government inaction. Plugging these funding gaps with council tax - putting more pressure on stretched local council budgets - is not a sustainable or fair way to address this."

Home Office statistics show that in 2015, there were 196 PCSOs in North Yorkshire.

This fell steadily to 163 in 2017, before rising again to 240 in 2021 - since when it has fallen once more.

At 190, the number of PCSOs now on North Yorkshire streets is below where it was in 2015.

Cllr Claire Douglas, the leader of the opposition Labour group on City of York Council, said the reduction in PCSO numbers across communities in York had had a 'devastating effect on their ability to adequately tackle the anti-social behaviour that is blighting some of our communities in the west of the city'.

"New PCSOs were already in short supply and the news that recruitment has now totally stopped is devastating," she said.