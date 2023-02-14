Ison Harrison Solicitors at 23 Micklegate in York has partnered with the hospice to offer a free will writing service throughout March. Under the scheme, solicitors will draw up a simple will or pair of mirror wills free of charge.

Jenna Settle, individual giving fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Making a will is an important way to make sure you take care of your loved ones, and it is something everyone should consider doing.

“While there is no obligation to leave any money to Martin House by using this service, your gift can help us to continue our care.

“Around one in four children who use Martin House are cared for thanks to money left in wills, so by choosing to leave a gift to the hospice, you are helping us to safeguard our future and continue to support families for many years to come.”

Martin House at Boston Spa, near Tadcaster, cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions preventing them from living beyond young adulthood from across Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families.

Its care, which is given freely to parents and their children, includes planned stays at the hospice, emergency and symptom control care, support in people’s own homes, and in hospitals.

The charity supports over 440 children and young people, and their families plus more than 150 bereaved families across Yorkshire at its hospice, in hospitals and in families’ own homes.

The hospice, based in Boston Spa, has nine bedrooms in Martin House, and six in Whitby Lodge, which cares for teenagers and young people. Services include respite stays, symptom control, emergency care, community care and end of life care.

This includes bereavement support for families, often for two to three years after their child’s death. Such support is also offered to families whose child had a life-limiting condition but did not have the opportunity to use the hospice, or following a sudden death.

Martin House also hosts one of only three specialist training places in the UK for consultants in paediatric palliative medicine, alongside placements in London (Great Ormond Street Hospital) and Cardiff.

Martin House costs up to £9 million a year to run, with most of its income made up of fundraising and voluntary donations – including money left in wills.

