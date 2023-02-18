Michaela Laidlaw, 34, was first diagnosed with an oligodendroglioma brain tumour in 2015, and again in 2017, which both resulted in successful craniotomies - an operation to remove the tumor.

The brain tumour then returned for a third time at the end of 2018, while Michaela was in the middle of her training for the London Marathon to fundraise for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Michaela at a brain scan (Image: Michaela Laidlaw)

After getting the approval from her consultant, she ran the marathon in April 2019 just three days before she began chemotherapy and raised £12,500.

She completed the chemo in February 2020 and has been given the all-clear since then.

Michaela, who is a sales representative for Heineken, said: "The past three years have been positive. I have my little boy, Spencer (age six), my husband Neil, and our dog. It's always at the back of my mind but I’m kept busy, and I don't let it consume me.

Michaela with her husband Neil and their son Spencer (Image: Michaela Laidlaw)

"Since my treatment finished I have regular scans every six months which have all been stable. However I know that this will change at some stage.

"Waiting for the results after the scans is hard, as one phone call can change my future, and I can't control that, but when things are taken out of your hands, just focus on what you do have.

"I've always been headstrong, and I'm determined to just live life to the fullest, there's always somebody worse off."

Michaela's surgical scar from the craniotomies has healed (Image: Michaela Laidlaw)

Michaela has taken on the new challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, the highest free standing mountain in the world at over 19,000 feet, with the travel company Discover Adventure, on October 6.

This time round she aims to raise £5,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity.

"I first learned about Mount Kilimanjaro in a geography lesson as a teenager and its always stuck in my mind, so I'm really excited about it," she said.

“I've always loved to try new things, every time I tell my husband I have a new idea he says ‘God, what now?”

Michaela 'ringing the bell' at the end of her treatment (Image: Michaela Laidlaw)

Part of her training for the climb includes altitude training at Leeds Beckett University, climbing the Yorkshire Peaks and the National Three Peaks, kickboxing, and "charging around after Spencer".

She added: "I also want to show my little boy the importance of staying strong and determined no matter how tough times can feel.

"In the future I want him to look back and say, ‘mum I’m so proud of who you are and what you have done'."

Michaela with her family fundraising for Brain Tumour Charity (Image: Michaela Laidlaw)

To donate to Michaela's Just Giving page, click here.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michaela-laidlaw1