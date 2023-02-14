The A166 Stamford Bridge Road in Dunnington had been closed both ways with queueing traffic due to an accident between the Dunnington turn off and the Holtby turn off.

The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.

At the same time there's still queueing traffic due to a broken down vehicle and restrictions on A64 eastbound from the Grimston Bar Interchange to the Hopgrove roundabout.

More to follow.