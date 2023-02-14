A BUSY road through a York village has reopened after a crash.
The A166 Stamford Bridge Road in Dunnington had been closed both ways with queueing traffic due to an accident between the Dunnington turn off and the Holtby turn off.
READ MORE: Family's plea after cyst 'bigger than tennis ball' found in baby's brain
The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
READ MORE: Anger at plans to close well-used York pharmacy
At the same time there's still queueing traffic due to a broken down vehicle and restrictions on A64 eastbound from the Grimston Bar Interchange to the Hopgrove roundabout.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article