Micklegate Labour councillor Jonny Crawshaw said he and his fellow Labour councillor Claire Douglas had been working with the police and with charity Inspire Youth since 2020 to bring the bus to parts of Micklegate and Heworth wards.

Now, thanks to £20K of funding from Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe’s office, its future has been secured for 12 months – and it is also visiting Scarcroft Green, Bell Farm, Chapelfields and Foxwood.

The bus provides activities such as football, cooking and gaming, as well as giving advice about sexual health and substance misuse.

The hope is that, by engaging with young people, it will help to reduce levels of antisocial behaviour.

Cllr Crawshaw said: “I was delighted to get confirmation that the mobile youth bus will be fully funded by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for 2023 to provide activities at Scarcroft Green and Bell Farm.

“This extends Inspire Youth’s presence in these areas from last year into this and now, thanks to our considerable work to date, it is moving into Chapelfields and Foxwood too.

“This work provides activities and helps to address the concerns of some local residents about anti-social behaviour and was overwhelmingly positively received by young people and local residents alike during the trials we established last year.

“By providing activities such as football, cooking and gaming, as well as providing advice around sexual health and substance misuse, we can ensure we engage young people and build relationships and understanding with professionals like the police.

"This kind of advice is sadly not as available in York as it once was, so delivering it in this way is a really positive step forward”.

Cllr Douglas said Foxwood and Chapelfields had seen ‘significant numbers of reports’ about antisocial behaviour over the past few years.

The youth bus sessions for 8 to 14 year olds are now being held weekly in each area to ‘build relationships with young people’.

The bus will be visiting the following locations each week: