Ryan Swain, a presenter from Malton, has set himself the task of tackling a Guinness World Record attempt on his skateboard to support mental health charity, Mind.

Ryan, who has been skateboarding since he was 12 years old, will be taking on the challenge at Elvington Airfield on May 8 - and will aim to cover the equivalent of 13 full marathons in a day.

Ryan, who has been training three times a week for the challenge, said: "I will be selflessly dedicating my life to this challenge for the next few months, with the hope and aim to raise as much money and awareness for the charity Mind UK - and to also try and encourage as many people of all generations to speak out about their own mental health.

"There will be lots of discipline around diet, exercise and focussing. There will be a lot of blood, sweat, tears and aches going into this and after. I have just signed up at my local gym Derwent swim and fitness centre. I have taken on a personal trainer for a few sessions to get the maximum gains ahead of my challenge which I will be documenting, and putting out progress videos.

"I feel excited but also scared. This is an incredibly exhilarating challenge. I’m most scared of getting injured, especially in the lead up to the event as I’ve put so much hard work in already to represent the charity and my country."

Ryan Swain will be taking on the challenge in May this year (Image: UGC)

The farthest distance travelled on a skateboard in 24 hours to date is 261.8 miles. This was achieved by Andrew Andras from the US at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida, in January 2013.

Ryan lives with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a condition that affects a person’s behaviour - and said he acts as an advocate for mental health.

He said: "For me, volunteers at Mind go out of their way to fight your corner. They believe everyone with a mental health problem should be able to access excellent care and services. They also help so many people daily to recover.

"The charity team provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem - and, like myself, they campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding, which is needed within society more than ever right now.

"I always say that mental health isn’t a destination but a process, it’s about how you drive and not where you are going."

Ryan has received sponsorship from a number of businesses, which have helped him to raise £650 for the Mind charity so far.