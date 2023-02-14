Police are now appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred at around 5pm on Friday, February 3, in Scarborough.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the altercation is believed to have started on Royal Crescent and “spilled out” onto the street at Westbourne Grove.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to email joel.varey@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Joel Varey.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information, quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230021008.