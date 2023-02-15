I had the pleasure of visiting Reed in Partnership who work with the DWP to help administer the Restart Scheme in York.

The Restart Scheme is a great initiative designed to help those that have been outside of work for nine months or longer to gain the skills they need for the modern workforce, fill local vacancies vital for our post-Covid economic recovery, and to develop the confidence and experience they need to find a suitable job.

The scheme has been a huge success with it supporting 16,500 people in the North East and Humberside region.

We are lucky in York Outer to have a low claimant count with 1.2 per cent of the population aged between 16 and 64 compared to 3.7 per cent nationally, however, there is more to be done.

As the world around us changes and automisation transforms some workplaces, we should do all we can to give people the skills and confidence to adapt.

Adapting to changing workplaces also has an impact on our education system with the advent of the skills focussed T Levels to supplement BTECs and apprenticeships.

These alternatives to university are important as they allow people to learn new practical skills and trades that are not possible in the confines of a classroom.

This was perfectly demonstrated last Wednesday when UK Hospitality hosted an Apprenticeship Showcase in Parliament to mark National Apprenticeship Week where MPs met with apprentices predominantly in the hospitality sector.

Amongst the apprentices, it was fantastic to see such a diverse range of age groups participating in these schemes which really showed that you are never too old to try something new.

The hospitality sector has faced significant challenges over recent years with pandemic, lockdowns, energy prices, and labour shortages, yet has harnessed the potential of apprenticeships by allowing people to learn and earn at the same time.

The sector has the highest number of apprenticeship starts and I am keen to see how this can assist the recovery of York's vital hospitality sector.

A reoccurring theme in my fortnightly articles has been health.

As part of my York Health Audit I met with Simon Morritt, CEO of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust ,where we discussed A&E wait times, delays in discharging patients, the need for a new hospital to support those outside of the city centre, along with how general practices could work more closely to assist York Hospital.

Simon also explained how the annual flu spike that came prematurely has exacerbated difficulties and pressures when seeking to put in place adequate plans to discharge patients who do not need further medical treatment but require some care.

Speaking with Simon gave me a greater overview of the reality on the ground of York Hospital and I am excited to be working with him to progress efforts to secure a new hospital for York.

In Parliament, I had the opportunity to learn more about the great work Cancer UK does, meet with researchers and campaigners and discuss the future of cancer care over the next decade.

Waiting times remain a significant challenge that needs to be addressed and if we do not cut them significantly we will face a greater health crisis than the pandemic.

Finally, it was a huge privilege to listen to President Zelensky in Westminster Hall where he spoke to MPs and Peers about the courageous struggle of the Ukrainian people against the heinous Russian invasion.

As we approach the first anniversary since the war began, the UK has shown that Ukraine has no better friend than us as we remain committed to offering our unwavering support with humanitarian, economic, and military aid.

Julioan Sturdy is Conservative MP for York Outer