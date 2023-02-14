City of York Council has announced that from April 1, an additional licence will be required for any HMO occupied by three or four people who form more than one household - and where householders share facilities such as the kitchen, bathroom, or toilet.

Additional licensing affects these properties in eight wards including Clifton, Fishergate, Fulford and Heslington, Guildhall, Heworth, Hull Road, Micklegate and Osbaldwick and Derwent, all of which have the highest densities of HMOs in the city.

Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer communities at City of York Council, said: “The vast majority of private landlords in the city run well-maintained and well-managed HMOs. This additional licensing scheme gives them all a level playing field, clear standards to meet and management training.

“It will also help ensure tenants of HMOs, especially those in wards where HMOs are most numerous, are protected by ensuring those high standards are met.”

Applications are now being accepted from landlords and letting agents managing properties.

The decision to introduce these licences was made in August 2022, following two rounds of 10-week consultations.

As reported in The Press, a full council meeting in December 2021 passed a motion by Osbaldwick and Derwent councillor Mark Warters that committed the council to review its policy, with a view to cutting the number of new HMOs that can be created in built-up areas by half.

The additional licences will come into place in April (Image: Newsquest)

But, councillor Nigel Ayre hit out at this decision - as he said the Government inspectors’ patience with York’s Local Plan, which includes the HMO policy, was becoming “wafer thin”.

The council’s executive said a review could happen after the Local Plan is adopted, but councillors on the customer and corporate services scrutiny management committee argued that would take too long.

Committee chairman, councillor Jonny Crawshaw said the impact of a transient population on a street can be “enormous” and that communities had been “decimated”.

“That’s why there’s a sense of frustration and anger – and I agree completely that it’s sometimes misdirected at students,” he added.

Cutting in half the current threshold of up to 20 per cent of all properties being HMOs across a neighbourhood and 10 per cent at street level would allow the council more control, Cllr Crawshaw said.

The additional licences can be applied for online, with City of York Council HMO licensing experts offering application support until the end of March. You can email housing.standards@york.gov.uk if you would like assistance.

Find out more and apply for your license on the City of York Council website.