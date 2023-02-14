The location replaces earlier plans to have the venue in a former Lloyds Bank.

Last February, Ashley and Matthew Hyde, with business partner Greg Harper, applied to convert the former bank in York Road, Acomb.

However, their plans for the Ham & Firkin- named after a York pub that closed a century ago- were withdrawn last July.

Their current application concerns Thomas the Baker, which still has its bakery in 57 York Road and the café at 55, both of which are still trading.

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council only refers to 55 York Road, which houses the café. This would become the Ham & Firkin, with the bakery unaffected.

If approved, the wine bar would include an outside seating area with six tables seating 22. Inside would be more restaurant space, plus a rear bar, seating 35 more.

Greg Harper declined to comment on the latest application.

When the plans for the original scheme were submitted, Ashley Hyde spoke of Acomb becoming like York’s popular ‘Bishy Road’ with its independent shops and eateries. Her and Matthew’s Baba Ganoush catering company would continue.