In 15-minute cities people are free to travel outside their local areas, but they are able to access most of the shops and services they require in their local area.

For too long we have allowed planners to design cities around the false assumption that everyone is able and willing to drive everywhere, which means that 20 per cent of the population without access to a private car have to make unnecessarily long and dangerous journeys to go about their daily lives. No thought is given to those with disabilities that prevent them from driving, or those who cannot afford to run and maintain a private vehicle.

Most people who are fortunate enough to have access to a car would like to use it less, but they are often reluctant to walk and cycle even short journeys due to safety fears.

I thoroughly agree with her belief that roads should be accessible to everyone, which is why we need to redesign some of York’s current infrastructure, such as the Fishergate gyratory, that is only suitable for fast-moving traffic.

York Cycling Campaign’s 42 ways document is free and available throughout the city - you can see it at yorkcyclecampaign.bike/campaignnews/. I would urge anyone interested in York to read it.

James Euesden, Penleys Grove Street, York

Cyclists don’t hate cars

Why do some people use such emotive language: “A car-hating minority” (Letters to The Press, February 9)?

The majority of cyclists own a car and are not car-hating - I for one. However, I do most of my travel around York, including shopping, by bicycle; it cuts down on pollution, is cheaper, healthier and is often quicker than using a car. And it’s enjoyable - most of the time - though using the inner ring road is to be avoided if possible.

I support York Cycle Campaign’s proposals but I certainly do not hate cars.

Peter Mills, Fishergate

York’s inner ring road

York Cycle Campaign claims a dual carriageway around the city walls was narrowly defeated in the 1970s by a spirited citizen campaign.

That is not correct. Following a public inquiry where citizens opposing the scheme put forward their views, the appointed planning inspector sided with the then York City Council and recommended the proposed dual carriageway inner ring road should go ahead. The scheme was actually stopped by the Secretary of State of the time, Anthony Crosland, who refused to accept the recommendation of his planning inspector.

Matthew Laverack, Architect Lord Mayors Walk, York