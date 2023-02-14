AN ACTIVIST group in York has announced it will be hosting an evening of eye-witness talks and discussion for women, exploring what it means to take action and how more people can become active in communities.
At 7pm on March 7, Extinction Rebellion York will host 'Women in Action' as part of York Women Voices Week.
The event will showcase a wide range of female activists from local and national groups including the Trade Union Council, Extinction Rebellion, St Nicks and Stand Up to Racism will share inspiring first-hand stories of action and activism.
The evening will aim to foster solidarity - and the theme of this year's York Women Voices celebrations, while also tying in with the wider theme of International Women's Day 2023 - equity.
Madeline, a member of Extinction Rebellion York, said: "We hope that by the end of the evening, attendees will leave the event feeling empowered to make a difference in their communities or beyond - and with the resources and connections to feel ready to pursue some personal goals for change making."
The free event is open to all, from seasoned activists to complete newcomers. The evening will particularly focus on supporting self-identified women and non-binary people.
Spaces are limited, so tickets should be booked at: https://bit.ly/3xq5YAc
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here