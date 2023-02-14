At 7pm on March 7, Extinction Rebellion York will host 'Women in Action' as part of York Women Voices Week.

The event will showcase a wide range of female activists from local and national groups including the Trade Union Council, Extinction Rebellion, St Nicks and Stand Up to Racism will share inspiring first-hand stories of action and activism.

The evening will aim to foster solidarity - and the theme of this year's York Women Voices celebrations, while also tying in with the wider theme of International Women's Day 2023 - equity.

Madeline, a member of Extinction Rebellion York, said: "We hope that by the end of the evening, attendees will leave the event feeling empowered to make a difference in their communities or beyond - and with the resources and connections to feel ready to pursue some personal goals for change making."

The free event is open to all, from seasoned activists to complete newcomers. The evening will particularly focus on supporting self-identified women and non-binary people.

Spaces are limited, so tickets should be booked at: https://bit.ly/3xq5YAc