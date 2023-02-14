The decision, announced toward the end of last month, by pharmacy group Lloyds to close their concessions in Sainsbury's supermarkets across the country has been met with dismay.

READ MORE: Man found dead at home in North Yorkshire

Luke Charters, the prospective Labour candidate for York Outer said he has written to a Government minister to voice his concern.

READ MORE: Urgent appeal to find man missing in North Yorkshire

"It’s a great shame that Lloyds have taken the decision to close their pharmacy in Sainsbury’s at Monks Cross. Many families in York use the service to pick up prescriptions whilst doing their weekly shop," he said.

"Like everything in our health system, community pharmacies are closing or reducing hours in response to staffing issues, and the fact that they’ve had their funding cut by 30 per cent over the last seven years.

"I have written to the Pharmacy Minister, Neil O’Brien MP to express concern. If residents would like me to pass on their concerns about the closure, they can email me at team@lukeforyorkouter.co.uk"

LloydsPharmacy has a concession at Sainsbury's Monks Cross (Image: Newsquest)

LloydsPharmacy has said that it will axe all of its 237 pharmacy sites within Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

The firm said the decision follows a strategic review where it needed to cut services “in response to changing market conditions”.

LloydsPharmacy added that it is “exploring options” for each branch individual and will confirm exact closure plans on a “branch-by-branch” basis but expects to complete the process over the course of 2023.

They have not disclose how many workers would be affected by this course of action.

Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of LloydsPharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.

“I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “LloydsPharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”