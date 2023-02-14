While some of us may love the darker nights and an excuse to cosy up indoors, others will be desperate for the warmer weather and the chance to see some sun.

If you’re impatient and can’t wait for summer to arrive, why not head off for some winter sun? There are plenty of destinations you can visit this February that will have you digging out your summer wardrobe early.

Tenerife

Tenerife is not only a great getaway for sun, but also great if you’re looking to holiday on a budget. February temperatures average at a high of 20 and a low of 15, so be sure to pack the SPF!

Thailand

You may picture Thailand as a summer abroad destination, but its tropical climate is what makes it perfect for a February break. Ban the winter blues by enjoying delicious cuisine and swimming in turquoise waters.

Cape Town

Temperatures in Cape Town during the winter remain pleasant, sitting around 16 to 20 degrees. Perfect for enjoying the sights at a comfortable temperature.

Cairo

With an average daily temperature in February of 25, Cairo is a fantastic winter escape. Spend your holiday exploring historic sites as you recover from a long, cold winter.

Florida

You can’t think of sun and heat without picturing the sunshine state itself, Florida! With an average daily temperature of 24 degrees, February is an enjoyable time to visit the hot and humid state.

